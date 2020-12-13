Rainbow Warriors take down UNLV, 38-21 in season finale

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors finished the 2020 season on a high note, in a 38-21 victory over UNLV, the end of a season unlike any other.
In a year where college football games were getting cancelled left and right, UH was able to play their entire eight-game schedule — finishing 4-4 on the year.
For the first time this year, the ‘Bows got off to a hot start, forcing the Rebels to punt on their opening drive, followed by an offensive drive that culminated in a 54-yard quarterback run by Chevan Cordeiro — the Saint Louis alum finished the game completing 20 of his 33 passes for 252 yards and an interception with 88 yards on the ground and 2 touchdowns.
The ‘Bows kept pouring on the points in the first half, a goal line touchdown run by Dae Dae Hunter, followed by a 28-yard rushing touchdown by Calvin Turner giving UH a 21-0 score with under two minutes left in the half.
UNLV would respond with a 19-yard touchdown to make the score 21-7 going into halftime.
Coming out of the break, the Warrior offense continued to move the ball down the field, getting another touchdown on a 4-yard rush from walk-on Koali Nishigaya — his first as a rainbow warrior.
Towards the end of the third quarter, the Rebels made it a two-score game after a red zone touchdown, followed by a Cordeiro interception that would add up to no points for UNLV, but Cordeiro redeemed himself with his second rushing touchdown of the night — giving UH a 35-14 lead.
The game seemed to be in Hawaii’s hands, but the Rebels would try to inch their way back with a 49-yard touchdown with only 12 seconds left in the third quarter.
Kicker Matthew Shipley would seal the victory for the home team, with a career-long 44-yard field goal.
Despite the explosiveness of the offense, the UH defense was also at their best, Mililani alumni Darius Muasau led the team in tackles, with 17 on the night — his eighth straight game leading the team in tackles.
Hawaii leaves Aloha stadium with the Island Showdown Trophy and a 4-4 record on the year, capping off the first season in the Todd Graham era.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.