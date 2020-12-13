Rainbow Warriors set to face Houston in the New Mexico Bowl on Christmas Eve

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors are bowl bound — UH accepted an invitation to play in the New Mexico Bowl on Christmas Eve.
The first season under new head coach Todd Graham isn’t over just yet as the Warriors will challenge Houston in the 2020 addition of the bowl game, that is not actually being played in it’s namesake location.
Due to health and safety restrictions in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the game will take place in Frisco, Texas at Toyota Stadium.
The last time the two teams met was back in the 2003 Hawaii Bowl, which ended in a massive brawl between the two teams.
This year’s meeting between the two UH’s is set to kick off at 10:30 a.m. Hawaii time on December 24. It will be available to watch on ESPN.
