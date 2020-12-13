Public urged to avoid East Loch waters after sewage spill in Aiea

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Pearl City, the public is being asked to stay out of East Loch waters following a sewage spill.
The spill is coming from an private apartment complex on Li’i Ipo Street in Aiea. It was reported before noon Saturday.
It’s not known how many gallons of sewage spilled, but nearby residents say the raw sewage could be seen flowing down the public street, into a storm drain and pooling in places on the road.
Area resident Christy Cabral recalled the putrid sights and smells.
“Oh terrible terrible. Gagging. Yesterday especially when the sun first hit the sewer water and it started to dry — oh terrible,” she said.
She added that for years, she lived in the complex that is now the source of the spill. She said ensuring proper maintenance and upkeep of essential infrastructure on the owners behalf has been a struggle.
“You’re really concerned with all of this, any kind of pathogens, and this is human waste so we don’t want to be breathing it, we don’t want to come in contact with it and it should be stored or discharged properly,” Carrol Cox said.
At last check Sunday, the status of the advisory was listed as “ongoing” by the Clean Water Branch on their website.
The public is advised to avoid contact with area waters until the advisory is cancelled.
