Mililani’s McKenzie Milton plans to transfer to Florida State

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - From the black and gold, to the garnet and gold — former UCF and Mililani quarterback McKenzie Milton says he plans to transfer to Florida State, Milton confirmed on his social media Sunday.
Two weeks ago, Milton made headlines when he announced plans to transfer from Central Florida to compete for a starting spot elsewhere — now set to join head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles.
The former Trojan was a key part of UCF’s rebuild, leading the Knights to a perfect 13-0 season and a Peach Bowl victory over Auburn in 2017, although Milton has not seen the field since suffering a severe leg injury in their 2018 season finale against South Florida.
During his absence, fellow Mililani alumni Dillon Gabriel took over the starting quarterback job in 2019 and has taken the reins for the foreseeable future — Milton noting in his departing message that it was Gabriel’s team now.
As a three year starter for the Knights, Milton was familiar with what coach Norvell did during his time at Memphis — one of UCF’s American Conference foes.
Milton told ESPN that he plans to enroll and be on Campus in January — the 23-year-old joins the team as a graduate transfer, giving him one year of immediate eligibility.
Florida State is set to open the 2021 season with a Labor Day weekend game against Notre Dame.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.