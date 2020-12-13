Keolu Elementary teacher scores a sweet new ride for her dedication to students

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local educator received a big honor this weekend that came with an epic 4-wheeled prize.
Keolu Elementary School 3rd grade teacher Josephine Hardesty was selected as a Mazda Hero for her dedication to her students and their families.
She was given a brand new CX-5 for all her hard work thus far.
Mazda says her sacrifices have helped her students stay ahead during the pandemic, which includes her buying and delivering supplies to her students, developing a website for both children and parents, and extending her availability for help beyond the normal hours of the school day.
She was given the new car on Saturday, which is a perfect fit for her growing family as she is currently expecting her first child.
“I’m speechless, I’m just filled with so much gratitude,” she said. “I am passionate about I do. When my kids need help, I want to help. Whether it’s getting additional supplies, whether it’s keeping my phone on, turning off my past 4 p.m. notification system for parents, I leave it on all night.”
She was one of 50 winners across the nation in the giveaway. It’s all in honor of Mazda’s 100th anniversary and an effort to celebrate those who have overcome challenges and strengthened their communities.
