Inmate death reported at Halawa Correctional Facility

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An inmate has died at the Halawa Correctional Facility Sunday morning, Hawaii News Now has confirmed.
A Department of Public Safety spokesperson said just after 4:15 a.m. Sunday, a 53-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell.
“Halawa staff immediately called 911 while administering lifesaving measures. Paramedics arrived to continue CPR while transporting him to a local hospital,” officials said.
Despite their efforts, the inmate was pronounced dead just after 5:40 a.m.
The man’s exact cause of death isn’t yet known, and it is unclear if he was in a medical isolation due to the COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.
The medical examiner is working to determine the factors behind the death. His identity hasn’t yet been obtained pending next of kin notification.
This death comes as the total number of infected inmates at HCF swelled to 167 inmates and 28 staff after mass testing revealed new infections over the weekend.
This story will be updated.
