Healthcare worker feels concerns over roach infested condo are being ignored

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A North Carolina healthcare worker who traveled to Hawaii to help with COVID cases is dealing with a roach infestation in a condo she and her boyfriend just moved into.
Diana Martin, a travel surgical technologist and her boyfriend, Skye Burnett said it has been a rough first week living at Liliuokalani Gardens in Waikiki.
The couple said they alerted management of the roach infestation upon moving in on Dec. 7, but felt their concerns were being ignored.
Because they felt management didn’t believe them, they began documenting their living conditions on Instagram.
They said they’ve been dealing with roaches in their cabinets, bed, fridge and all over their walls adding that they only eat once a day as leaving food to store in the apartment wouldn’t last because of the pests.
Even though the couple is constantly cleaning their unit to keep roaches away, it doesn’t seem to be helping.
“This is a highly stressful situation where we were literally just sitting in the middle of our bed all day like swatting away roaches like you’ll see in the video,” said Burnett. “Most the time, it’s just killing them around the bed on the floor.”
“Mainly just frustrated and let down, I feel like what hurt me the most was no one was even willing to come and look in the apartment,” said Martin. “No one would even come up and see what we were dealing with.”
The couple signed a one-year lease with Lilioukalani Gardens.
Until the infestation is under control, they are staying at a hotel.
They started a Go Fund Me account to help cover a few nights.
Hawaii News Now spoke with the landlord who says the soonest available time that pest control could come in is Monday.
