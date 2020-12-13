Ewa Beach sewage plant under investigation for releasing potentially harmful waste

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii News Now has learned that the Hawaii Department of Health and the U.S. EPA are investigating the city’s Honouliuli Wastewater Treatment Plant over the release of millions of gallons of treated wastewater into the ocean.
The city’s monitoring reports show that between April and August 2019, the plant was releasing treated wastewater that exceeded the limits for a sludge-like substances known as suspended solids, that some say could be harmful to the environment.
“We need some kind of investigation to check the water quality and what’s going on out there to make sure the people in Ewa Beach, and the people who use the beach, is safe,” said state Sen. Kurt Fevella, (R) Ewa Beach.
Based on the city’s monitoring reports, Hawaii News Now estimates that dozens of tons of excess suspended solids may have been released by the plant. The weekly and monthly limits for these suspended solids were set by a 2010 consent decree with the EPA, which resolved past Clean Water Act violations by the city.
Environmental activist Carroll Cox said he worries about the potential impact on the sea life. He said the suspended solids -- could contain bacteria -- and can muck up the water and suffocate coral and fish larvae if it drifts back to the coastline.
“To learn that the Environmental Services Department of the City and County of Honolulu is actively violating the law -- in these very areas they tell us they’re there to protect -- is appalling,” said Cox.
The city said it is cooperating with the DOH. It acknowledged that for three months it did not meet weekly and monthly limitations but disputes Hawaii News Now’s estimates of the amount of suspended solids it released.
“(These) issues are not ongoing and occurred a year and a half ago,” said Markus Owens, spokesman for the city Department of Environmental Services.
