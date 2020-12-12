Rainbow Warriors take down Hawaii Pacific, 83-50 in season opener

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors basketball team opened the 2020 season taking down Hawaii Pacific, 83-50 on Friday night.
When the ‘Bows hit the court at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center, not a lot was known about the team, on top of having a brand new starting-five, the coronavirus pandemic limited practices and exposure to the team.
The rust showed in the first half, only leading by 30-25 at the half while missing all nine of their 3-point attempts during the first period, but coming out of the break the ‘Bows started to widen the score over the Sharks.
Graduate transfer James Jean-Marie led the team with a double-double and 11 rebounds — team highs.
The rest of the scoring was courtesy of four other Warriors, Mate Colina — making his first career start — scored 17 points and six rebounds, While team captains Justin Webster and Cardon Jardine accounted for 23 points — Jardine getting a team-high three 3-pointers.
Currently, Hawaii does not have any other non conference games scheduled and are now gearing up to open Big West conference play against Cal Poly on January 27th.
Meanwhile, the Rainbow Wahine open their season this Sunday against HPU — tip off set for 5:00 p.m. Hawaii time.
