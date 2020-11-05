Forecast: Tracking periods of rain within our trade winds and look out for the Christmas Star

Hawaiian Islands (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will dominate the forecast but at times will bring in wet weather. A high pressure system drifting eastward through the Central Pacific region will keep moderate to breezy trade winds in the forecast through much of the week. Two disturbances moving into the islands on Wednesday will produce a period of wet trade wind weather lasting through Friday. Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms are forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday for Kauai and Niihau, switching to the eastern islands over the Big Island and east Maui from Wednesday through Friday. More typical trade winds return on Saturday, with brief passing showers favoring windward and mountain areas.
Stargazers: And look up in the sky this month for Jupiter and Saturn - viewing from Earth they will be the closest in nearly 800 years. Every 20 years, they cross paths in our skies and called the Christmas Star but it won’t be this close - the closest since 1623.
Let’s talk surf: Surf along north and west-facing shores will be close to High Surf Advisory (HSA) criteria periodically through the week as a few northwest swells arrive and travel down the chain. The current northwest swell will be slowly subsiding today, but will likely be reinforced tonight with a new northwest swell. Near HSA-level surf on Tuesday will diminish on Wednesday. Similar size northwest swells should arrive Thursday and Friday and maintain higher chances for late week north and west-facing shore HSAs.
Trade winds near and upstream of the islands will support moderate surf along east-facing shores the next couple of days. Trades may strengthen later in the week, potentially increasing the high surf threat along eastern-exposed shores. A southwest swell will fade today with the return of small, long period south to southwest swells possible by the end of the week.
Have a beautiful and safe week and enjoy December in Hawaii!
