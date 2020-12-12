Forecast: Light winds on the way, more showers next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A trade wind weather pattern can be expected through tonight as high pressure passes by far north of the area. Clouds and a few passing showers will favor windward and mauka areas with most leeward locations remaining dry. Winds will become light Sunday and Monday as a front approaches from the northwest. Trade winds will pick back up beginning Tuesday and become rather breezy through Saturday. A wetter weather pattern may set up beginning Tuesday or Wednesday as an upper trough sets up over the area.
A series of northwest swells peaking at or just below seasonal average will continue to pass through local waters this week. A relatively short period northwest swell will provide a small boost in surf later tonight, and a larger northwest swell will push surf to near High Surf Advisory levels late Sunday into Tuesday. This swell will slowly lower late Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a similarly-sized northwest swell Thursday and Friday.
