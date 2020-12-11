Prosecutors raid Honolulu massage parlor suspected of operating a brothel

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - City prosecutors executed a search warrant on Friday at a Century Center massage parlor suspected of operating as a brothel, a spokesperson for the prosecutor’s office said.
The establishment, Honolulu Thai Massage, is believed to have been involved in human trafficking. A spokesperson for the office says that evidence was collected on-site to assist in the investigation.
“These illicit establishments operate under the guise of legitimate business and are hard to eliminate,” said Dwight Nadamoto, the city’s acting Prosecuting Attorney. “With today’s enforcement action, we hope to shed light on this problem to dissuade brothels from operating.”
In a statement, the Century Center condominium said it was cooperating with the city’s investigation and had expanded its surveillance camera system so that it could aid in the prosecution of any illegal operations.
