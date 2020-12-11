More than 60 prisoners test positive at Halawa in another apparent prison outbreak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State prison officials say 63 more inmates and six additional staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Halawa Correctional Facility in what appears to be the third major outbreak in a Hawaii correctional center.
A spokesperson says the inmates who have tested positive are all in medical isolation, and staff members are following quarantine guidelines from the Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
In all, a total of 68 inmates and 21 staff members at the Halawa prison are confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus.
The Department of Public Safety said Thursday that it was implementing ‘facility-wide isolation and quarantine protocols’ after a smaller grouping of inmates and staff members had tested positive for COVID-19.
The lockdown, a department spokesperson says, includes the immediate suspension of all inmate movement within the facility and transfers to and from the facility. The quarantine will last for at least 14 days.
“HCF immediately enacted its pandemic protocol to isolate these inmates and begin mitigation efforts,” said Max Otani, the department’s new director. “Our security and medical staff are working around the clock to safeguard staff and inmates and keep the virus from spreading. I am so proud of everyone at the facility for their dedication to pulling through this situation as a team.”
There are 936 inmates at the Halawa Correctional Facility. Testing of those inmates is now underway, a spokesperson for the Public Safety department said Thursday.
Widespread outbreaks have already been reported at the Oahu Community Correctional Center, where 449 inmates have tested positive for coronavirus, and at the Waiawa Community Correctional Center, where the number of infected inmates exceeds 200.
More than 600 inmates from Hawaii have also tested positive at a mainland facility.
