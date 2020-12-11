Maui man accused of setting van on fire while woman was sleeping

KIHEI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police have arrested a man accused of setting a van on fire while a woman was sleeping inside.
It happened Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. on South Kihei Road.
Police said the woman fell asleep in her van and awoke to intense heat and flames. She was able to get out of the van uninjured.
Officers arrested 39-year-old Shiane Marumoto on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree arson and a contempt of court warrant.
It’s unclear how she and the suspect know each other, but the woman told police Marumoto threatened to kill her a few months ago.
Marumoto remains in custody. His bail is set at $1 million.
This story will be updated.
