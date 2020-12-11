Maui bar owners, devastated by pandemic, say shutdown could deal death blow

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - All bars in Maui County must shut their doors at 12:01 a.m. Saturday until the day after Christmas.
County officials say it’s necessary after a spike in coronavirus cases.
“We have 19 new cases today here in Maui, all on Maui island. Still some residual effects from our bar hopping and our bar-like activities,” said Maui County Mayor Mike Victorino on Friday.
Victorino said 30 recent cases were specifically tied to bars and nightclubs.
Establishments with a kitchen can still operate and serve alcohol, just not at a bar counter.
The owner of Da Babooze Bar said the order is unfair.
“If they’re having a drink with their meal, I don’t see what the difference is,” said Lehua Curi.
Curi said no cases have been tied to her bar. She said they offer sanitizer, cut capacity in half, practice social distancing and require masks.
“We’re pretty good about keeping everything clean and our customers, they know the rules and it’s posted pretty much everywhere in the bar,” Curi said.
Johnny Wilson owns the Wai Bar in Wailuku. He said no cases at his bar either and hired three security guards to police activity.
“It’s not necessarily ‘one size fits all,’ Wilson said. “It’s tough to look at everybody under the same microscope. Some places can handle being open maybe some places can’t.”
The bar owners wish the county would instead crackdown on the establishments tied to the clusters.
Victorino said it’s been impossible to trace.
“When they did their contract tracing, they asked her, what bar did she go to? She said, ‘I go to all the bars.’ And so with that being said, it made it extremely difficult because many of these individuals do not go to just one bar, they go to a number of bars and if you just close one area they’re just traverse somewhere else,” Victorino said.
Recently revised Maui County emergency rules say customers must always wear masks except when actively eating or drinking.
