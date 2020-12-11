Kupuna and staff in long-term care prepare for shots in arms and hope

(HONOLULU) - 78-year-old Arcadia resident Sheila Black loves decorating for the holidays, but misses seeing her family since in-person visits are restricted due to COVID-19.
“I have a one-year-old granddaughter that I’ve never seen except we did do a Zoom session,” said Black.
Black knows that nursing home level residents and their staff are first in the line for the COVID-19 vaccine, but she’s not far behind.
“I am definitely going to take it,” she said.
The Healthcare Association of Hawaii says the state is expecting 17,000 doses for long-term care facilities. Anticipated FDA review for the Moderna vaccine is December 17 with shots in arms before the end of the December. CVS and Walgreens would go into the long-term care facilities to administer the shots to those with the highest risk.
“We are planning fast and furious,” Suzie Schulberg…CEO of Arcadia Family of Companies.
She says 70% of the staff plan to get vaccinated and residents are still being surveyed.
“The risk still stays. Even if we get the vaccine, we still need to put forth very stringent infection prevention measures,” said Schulberg.
The Aracadia Family suffered one COVID-19 death.
“We’ve been through an emotional roller coaster all of us in long-term care over the last nine months,” said Schulberg.
“I want to tell all of the long-term care folks out there that we are so appreciative of their heroic efforts of the Herculean efforts and it’s not over,” she added.
Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home lost 27. A facility’s coronavirus history will not impact how many doses are delivered. That will be based on current risk level of its population.
“I think it was a good thing that was decided at a federal level what the prioritization would be because there’s been a lot of tragedy across the country and how do you weigh it out,” said Dan Brinkman, CEO of East Hawaii Regional.
Black knows a vaccine isn’t a cure.
“It’s going to make things a little more comfortable in terms of contact with the outside world,” she said.
For her, that’s a glimmer of hope.
