‘It’s insane’: 9 months later, unemployed workers still frustrated by state’s lack of response

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nine months into the coronavirus pandemic, many of Hawaii’s unemployed workers continue to air grievances over the state’s lack of communication on the status of their jobless claims.
The latest weekly unemployment numbers rose slightly. The number of initial weekly unemployment claims are up by 725 from the last figures reported. It’s a good indicator that the job market is being very slow to bounce back and that many people aren’t going back to work.
Charles Seibert was a wine director for a resort on Maui when he was furloughed this spring. Seibert says while his resort did reopen in November, his managers haven’t been able to bring him back.
Like so many, his unemployment ran out this fall on Oct. 10. He applied and is still to this day waiting on the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.
“During this whole time, I’ve just blown through all my savings, credit cards are maxed out and, you know, two weeks from Christmas,” Seibert said.
What’s equally frustrating is that when many of these claimants reach out for any kind of assistance from the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, they get nowhere.
“I have tried to call the hotline but they give you no information. They just tell you to be patient. Basically, I’ve asked if there’s any issues with my, with any of my claims and they said no, they’re not seeing any issues and that I just need to be patient,” he said.
“I have been calling for two months and you wake up every morning and the first thing you do is check your account. It’s frustrating. You don’t sleep at night, I mean, it’s, it’s insane.”
Seibert says he has reached out to state senators, representatives and the Director of DLIR and is still frustrated with the lack of response.
Hawaii News Now reached out to DLIR again this week but have not heard back.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.