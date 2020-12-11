Hawaii Strong: Loyal, far-reaching customer base helped ‘Get Nutz Wear’ survive pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Keola and La Tisha Smeigh’s local apparel business ‘Get Nutz Wear’ is packed with bold designs rooted in Hawaii’s culture ― and its beginnings were very grassroots.
“From my trunk, I used to sell it out of my trunk and we used to drive Waipahu, Ewa Beach, Pearl City, Kapolei, and so yeah, we just grew from there,” said Keola.
The brand that started nearly 20 years ago with pop-up sales from a garage eventually moved into Kapolei’s Ka Makana Alii shopping center earlier this year.
Unfortunately, their grand opening came just before the first statewide shutdown.
“Our first full month of being open and we already had to close our doors,” La Tisha said. “It was scary, we didn’t know how we would survive or how long the pandemic would keep going.”
But in the uncertainty, Keola saw an opportunity.
“This is how the hustle started back almost 20 years ago from our living room, from our garage,” Keola said. “But we still had the store we had to pay for in the mall, so we had to do what we had to do.”
So the husband and wife team expanded their digital marketplace and transformed their living room into a shipping warehouse.
The customers that usually pack the store followed them online and the orders kept rolling in.
“With the post office, you can request them to come to your house to pick up orders and I had put 400 packages,” La Tisha explained. “Well he was there scanning in front of my house for about three hours and at the end, he looked at me and said ‘oh it’s more like 1,100.’ So I was like, ‘oops’.”
A bulk of those sales were for their line of face masks, a thousand of which were donated to Hawaii’s frontline healthcare workers and essential businesses.
“I just feel like the more you give back, the more God’s gonna bless you and He has blessed us,” Keola said.
Even with its mask sales, Get Nutz had to close its storefront twice.
Yet, with the orders piling up, the Smeighs moved by the support they have both here and across the country.
“Before it was just California, Washington, Oregon, Vegas, here, Texas,” La Tisha said. “But then after, we start seeing Virginia and Ohio, Illinois, Rhode Island, New York, Florida. We started going further and it was like, wow, that’s amazing.”
