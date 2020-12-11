Hawaii reports 1 additional COVID-19 fatality, 89 new infections

By HNN Staff | December 11, 2020 at 11:57 AM HST - Updated December 11 at 12:59 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Department of Health reported an additional COVID-19 fatality on Friday, pushing the statewide death toll from the virus to 269.

The new death was reported to be an Oahu resident.

Meanwhile, there were 89 new COVID-19 infections.

Of the new cases:

  • 56 are on Oahu
  • 11 on Maui
  • Three on the Big Island
  • Two on Kauai
  • Eight were residents diagnosed out-of-state

The new cases push the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 18,864.

In the last 14 days, Hawaii has seen 1,179 new cases.

Here’s an island-by-island breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 16,059 total cases
  • 892 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1,194 required hospitalization
  • 206 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 1,691 total cases
  • 117 cases in the last 14 days
  • 80 required hospitalization
  • 43 deaths

Maui

  • 644 total cases
  • 128 cases in the last 14 days
  • 67 required hospitalization
  • 17 deaths

Lanai

  • 106 total cases
  • 0 cases in the last 14 days
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 22 total cases
  • 5 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 125 total cases
  • 15 cases in the last 14 days
  • 7 required hospitalization
  • 1 deaths

Out-of-state

  • 286 total cases
  • 3 required hospitalization
  • 2 deaths

