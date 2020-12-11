Hawaii medical community briefs lawmakers on vaccine

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As the state expects to administer vaccines in the coming week, the Hawaii medical community briefed lawmakers on the vaccine rollout in a joint hearing Friday.
Doctors on the call advocated for the efficacy and safety of the vaccine, saying they would take it themselves.
They also said they wanted to be transparent about the unknowns of the virus.
“We don’t yet know if boosters may be needed down the road,” said Tarquin Collis, Chief of infectious disease at Kaiser Permanente Hawaii. “How well did these vaccines prevent asymptomatic infection or COVID transmission? That we don’t know yet, but we will get answers to them before long.”
Collis also noted scientists and doctors are still learning about vaccine efficacy and safety in those who are immunocompromised.
Despite some of the unknowns, Collis said he believes in the safety of the vaccine.
State Rep. Lisa Marten participated in the COVID-19 vaccination trial after doing her research on the injection. She talked about her experience during the meeting.
“After the first (shot), it was just a sore arm and a headache that went away with ibuprofen,” Marten said. “The second one was worse. I had a headache and I felt nauseous for a day. Was it worth it? Absolutely.”
The rest of Hawaii may not be as confident.
According to an ongoing survey conducted by a contractor, 3,000 responses from Hawaii residents revealed only 45% of the general population would take the vaccine if it was available, while another group said they would rather wait.
“We found out those with priority are more ready to embrace the vaccine. 66% of healthcare workers and first responders express they will take the vaccine if it was available today,” said Alan Tang, CEO of Olomana Loomis, the contractor.
Tang said 75% of residents 55 years and older said they would take the vaccine.
Doctors also touched on potential difficulties of storing the vaccine and the expected rollout that will be needed for larger scale vaccinations.
According to Collis, there have been about 710,000 COVID-tests performed in the state. The Hawaii population is around 1.4 million, and each person would need two injections.
“We’re in constant communication in working with medical facilities throughout the state to ensure a safe delivery, handling and storage of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Angela Henderson, senior planner for the Office of Public Health. “Next week, we’ll be conducting exercises on the existing plans and procedures with each county to help identify and address gaps and shortfalls before the vaccine arrives.”
