Forecast: Trade winds to strengthen over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds are expected to strengthen to moderate levels Friday and breezy levels by Saturday. The trades will then begin to ease again by Sunday as a new front approaches from the northwest. Fairly typical trade wind weather featuring mainly windward and mauka showers will prevail through the weekend. A more moist and unstable airmass could bring an increase in shower coverage and intensity to much of the state next week.
Surf is expected to remain below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels along all shores through the forecast period. However, a set of north-northwest and northwest swells are expected this weekend and could lift surf to near advisory levels for north and west- facing shorelines on Sunday. These swells will trend down Monday and Tuesday with a long period northwest swell building Wednesday.
