Forecast: Trade winds to strengthen over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds are expected to strengthen to moderate levels Friday and breezy levels by Saturday. The trades will then begin to ease again by Sunday as a new front approaches from the northwest. Fairly typical trade wind weather featuring mainly windward and mauka showers will prevail through the weekend. A more moist and unstable airmass could bring an increase in shower coverage and intensity to much of the state next week.