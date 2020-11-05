Forecast: Trade winds return this weekend

Hawaiian Islands (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will make a comeback. Easterly trade winds in place over the Big Island and Maui County will slowly spread over the rest of the island chain overnight, with only light shower activity expected over windward slopes. Trade winds will gradually strengthen on Friday and will become breezy on Saturday with clouds and passing showers favoring windward and mauka areas. Winds will weaken again Sunday and early next week with the possibility of increasing showers. And look up in the sky this month for Jupiter and Saturn - viewing from Earth they will be the closest in nearly 800 years. Every 20 years, they cross paths in our skies and called the Christmas Star but it won’t be this close - the closest since 1623.
Let’s talk surf: Surf is expected to remain below High Surf Advisory levels along all shores through the forecast period. However, several low pressure systems moving across the north Pacific will generate a few northwest swells over the next week. A set of north- northwest and northwest swells are expected this weekend and could increase surf near advisory levels for north and west shores on Sunday. These swells will trend down Monday and Tuesday, with a long period northwest swell building on Wednesday.
As trade winds increase this weekend, expect some rough surf along the east facing shores. A long-period southwest swell will provide small surf to south facing shores over the next day or two. The aforementioned northerly swells, combined with the trade wind swell, could cause some seas to reach SCA levels over the weekend.
Have a beautiful and safe week and enjoy December in Hawaii!
