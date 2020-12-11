Even with vaccine arriving, Hawaii’s economy still likely faces agonizingly-slow recovery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly two months into Hawaii’s tourism relaunch, the hope of a quick economic rebound is fizzling.
Because of stricter travel rules, a spike in COVID cases on the mainland and people waiting to get vaccinated, Carl Bonham, executive director of UHERO (University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization) foresees a slow start to 2021.
“If you haven’t been called back to your job in an industry that is still struggling, it is somewhat unlikely that you will be called back between now and certainly late spring,” said Bonham.
On Friday, at First Presbyterian Church of Honolulu the Hawaii Food Bank served 1,000 households with 80 pounds of food each.
“It just helped the family for security purposes knowing that we have food to be able to eat and especially during the Christmas season when it’s a lot harder on everybody,” said Leslie of Honolulu.
Since March, the food bank distributed nearly 21 million pounds of food, which CEO of the Hawaii Food Bank, Ron Mizutani said they are prepared to keep up.
“We anticipate that’ll continue pass first quarter 2021 and we’re preparing for it as if it’s going to continue at that pace at least for the first quarter,” said Mizutani.
“We feel this is not only a picture of today, but what a lot of what 2021 is going to look like,” said Pastor Dan Chun of the First Presbyterian Church of Honolulu.
With all the uncertainty in 2020, Bonham projects significant growth in 2021.
“Things really start to look better, a lot better in the second half of next year,” said Bonham. “2021 is going to be better than 2020.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.