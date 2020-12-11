Cutting-edge cataract surgery has plenty of patients ditching their eyeglasses

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Carole Massie remembers how frustrating it was trying to focus her eyes on objects both near and far.
“I could see distance better, but I couldn’t see my cellphone, even with the largest print,” she said.
That changed when she had a procedure called Refractive Lens Exchange. Aloha Laser Vision’s Dr. Alan Faulkner calls it a cutting-edge eye surgery.
“It’s really the lens technology that has been in Europe and hasn’t been here that is now here that has, in my mind, driven this to the next level,” he said.
Lasik surgery changes the shape of the cornea to improve focus, either near or far. Refractive Lens Exchange is different.
“In this procedure, we replace the lens of your eye with an artificial lens that has increased depth of focus, so that you can see from near to far,” Faulkner said.
A machine called the Femtosecond Laser makes the surgery very precise.
“What it does is facilitate all the incisions to be done in a precise way.. That increases our safety and our predictability,” Faulkner said.
Patients no longer need reading glasses, and they don’t have to worry about ever getting cataracts.
“They’ve essentially had cataract surgery before cataracts,” Faulkner said.
Massie’s vistion improved almost immediately. She got rid of her glasses.
“I can see everything. I can read the back of an aspirin bottle. I can read the smallest line on the exam,” she said.
And it’s quick. The whole procedure takes only 15 minutes.
Faulkner said the best candidates are people 45 or older, who have healthy eyes but problems focusing their vision. He said it’s very safe.
“We’re very comfortable doing this procedure on pretty much anyone with healthy eyes,” he said.
Refractive Lens Exchange costs about $5,000 per eye. Aloha Laser Vision offers payment plans
