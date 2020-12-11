‘Bows take on UNLV to close out 2020 football season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors are set to close out the 2020 football season this Saturday against UNLV at Aloha Stadium.
Sitting at 3-4 on the season, this weekend’s game will serve as redemption for head coach Todd Graham and the ‘Bows, after a poor showing last Saturday against San Jose State.
“Redeem ourselves from last week, last week was disappointing, like I said, just uncharacteristic and probably the most critical errors we’ve made on the defense.” Coach Graham told reporters. “Alignment errors, assignment errors, we basically spotted them 21 points and that one was tough.”
The UH offense has been slow out of the gates for the entire season, usually playing catch up or making the comeback victories, but wide receiver Jared Smart says that Saturday the offense looks to start fast — a glimpse at what should have been.
“For us to be able to have pretty much just one more chance, pretty much everyone around the whole team knows that this could be the chance for us to show that the offense can come out on a hot start first quarter and the defense can continue to play great.” Smart said. “Hopefully we can just show people, at least going into the last game of the season, that this was how things were supposed to go.”
Not only will the ‘Bows play to end 2020 on a high note, they will also be playing for yet another trophy — their third of the season.
The ‘Bows and Rebels battle it out for the Island Showdown Trophy, but despite the hardware on the line, UH is just focused on getting the win.
“We’re working hard, you know we worked hard those past two weeks and it didn’t pan out, but this week I feel like everybody is back together and we all have a goal to finish the season off well.” offensive lineman Michael Eletise said.
Hawaii is hoping to play their cards right against UNLV, putting together a full game with all phases working together.
“They all know that we are a heck of a lot better than what we played, but you have to show up and play every week and that’s a big challenge,” Coach Graham said. “So I want to come out of this game and put together a complete football game.”
Kick off is set for 6:00 p.m. Hawaii time at Aloha Stadium — available to watch on pay-per-view.
