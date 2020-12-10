Waters on track to be new chair of Honolulu City Council, sources say

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu City Councilmember Tommy Waters is on track toward becoming the council’s next chair, sources told Hawaii News Now on Thursday.
A resolution appointing Waters as chair was introduced Thursday morning, one day after the final meeting of the current council and former chair, Ann Kobayashi.
Waters appears to have the votes to confirmed as chair by a majority at the council’s meeting on January 2, 2021, sources said.
“I’m very humbled to serve should a majority of my colleagues support me,” said Waters, the current vice-chair and District 4 representative. “From navigating the challenges we’re facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, providing more affordable housing for residents, and revitalizing and diversifying our economy, it is clear that we all need to work together in a constructive, cohesive manner so that our communities can thrive.”
The resolution appointing Waters as chair, which was introduced by Councilmember Brandon Elefante, also designated Councilmembers-elect Esther Kia’aina and Andria Tupola as vice-chair and floor leader, respectively.
