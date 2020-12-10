Caldwell hopeful that city can avoid furloughs in effort to balance budget

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said Thursday that he was hopeful that the city would be able to balance a budget decimated by the coronavirus pandemic without resorting to the employee furloughs announced by Governor David Ige on Wednesday.
“We have a budget gap that we need to close,” the mayor said, speaking during his weekly COVID-19 press conference. “A couple of weeks ago it was at about a $400 million gap. We are slowly closing that.”
The pandemic has had a milder impact on the city’s financial prospects than it has on the state’s ― most of the city’s tax revenue comes from property taxes, which have been less impacted by the pandemic than consumer spending or income taxes.
Still, the mayor says there is work to be done.
“Our goal is to get it closed, and announce to the public in the near future that we’ve balanced our budget,” said Caldwell. “Even though it doesn’t need to be balanced until the beginning of March, we want to present to the incoming administration a balanced budget, and we can get there without having to furlough any city employees. And that’s our goal.”
Caldwell says leaving a clean balance sheet for Mayor-elect Rick Blangiardi, who will be inaugurated on January 2, is a priority. But so, too, is the city doing everything it can to keep the economy alive.
“Part of it is the impact on the employee, but it’s also the impact on our economy,” says Caldwell. “With 10,000 employees, if they’re furloughed, that just means less money in their pocket. They spend less. And that downward spiral that we saw in the beginning of the Great Depression under President Hoover, where they restricted spending, is the exact opposite of what we want to do.”
Furloughs, the mayor said Thursday: “May be a last resort that the next administration has to look at, but we’re not proposing it and it’s not in our budget to do.”
As the holidays near, Caldwell says keeping his employees on the clock isn’t all he’s hopeful about.
Under the city’s current tiered reopening system, two consecutive weeks of reduced COVID-19 infections and positivity rates are required before a set of restrictions can be relaxed.
And if Oahu residents want to gather in groups larger than five people, that makes Thursday an important milestone, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said.
“We’re just beginning the first week of the two-week period to get to Christmas Eve,” said Caldwell. “Our next seven-day average starts today. It’s really, really important.”
Speaking during his weekly COVID-19 press conference, Caldwell remained hopeful ― as he did in the weeks leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday ― that Oahu could progress into Tier 3 of the city’s reopening plan before Santa’s arrival.
But the loosening of restrictions to the city’s Tier 3 requires a two consecutive weeks of seven-day average of 49 or fewer cases, and a positivity rate below 2.49 percent. Honolulu has been in Tier 2 since the middle of October.
After 79 new cases were reported on Oahu on Thursday, that will require 45 or fewer cases on Oahu every day for the next six days.
This story will be updated.
