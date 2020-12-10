State investigating COVID-19 clusters involving gyms, group exercise

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State health officials are investigating a series of COVID-19 infection clusters that have been reported at gyms and in group exercise settings, according to a Health Department report that was released Thursday.
One of the clusters involves at least seven individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, the state said. In that cluster, an infected individual is believed to have participated in a ‘low-impact but strenuous group exercise class’ on the day before they began experiencing coronavirus symptoms.
The state’s investigation found that masks were not worn and social distancing was not observed during that class.
Two instructors and two additional participants in the facility have tested positive, and two household contacts who did not participate in the class have also tested positive.
Another cluster involves participants ‘in a group exercise setting involving high-intensity interval training, calisthenics, and other strength and aerobic exercises,’ according to the Department of Health.
Multiple individuals are reported to have worked out in group exercise area while symptomatic. Mask use in the area was inconsistent, the state said, and social distancing was not regularly enforced.
Seven other individuals are believed to have been infected at the exercise facility, along with at least one household contact, bringing the total number of infected patients in that cluster to at least nine.
Multiple clusters have also been reported elsewhere across the state over the last 14 days, health officials said. A pair of clusters at places of worship has infected at least 41 patients, and a cluster at a construction or industrial site resulted in 13 infections.
