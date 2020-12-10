Return to Motunui! Disney announces streaming ‘Moana’ television show

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The world of Disney is returning to the South Pacific!
During a massive investor presentation that included announcements about future Marvel and Star Wars series, Disney announced that a new show featuring Moana ― the sea-faring daughter of a Polynesian chief voiced by Hawaii-native Aulii Cravalho in the 2016 film ― was coming to Disney+, the company’s streaming service.
Few details were released about the series, and it was not clear whether Cravalho would return as the voice of the character.
The show will take place in and around Motunui, Moana’s fictional island home, and is expected to include original music.
Disney officials say the series is scheduled to be released in 2023.
The company also plans to develop streaming shows for its Disney+ platform based on characters from Big Hero Six, Zootopia and Princess and the Frog.
