Prison lockdown at Halawa halts inmate transport just hours before scheduled takeoff

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A prisoner transport from Arizona’s Saguaro Correctional Center brought inmates back to Hawaii on Wednesday, but a return flight that was meant to take other inmates to the mainland was grounded this week after the Halawa Correctional Facility went into lockdown.
Hawaii News Now was there as 65 prisoners, nearing the end of their sentences, arrived back in Honolulu on a chartered plane Wednesday morning.
All of those passengers are required to quarantine at HCF for 14 days following their return from Saguaro, where more than 600 Hawaii inmates have been infected.
The charter plane was supposed to be turned around Thursday morning and return to the mainland with 200 more Hawaii prisoners due to serve their sentences, but the plane left without passengers when the prisoner movement was suddenly called off.
The Department of Public Safety reported Thursday that three inmates and 10 staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, and dozens more have pending results.
The warden of HCF stopped all movement for two weeks as a precaution to prevent further spread.
Ken Lawson of the Hawaii Innocence Project praised that move by the warden, but says all transports should stop until the pandemic is over.
“I think the Department of Public Safety was correct in stopping the flight. because again, these are super spreader places,” Lawson said. “It affects our whole neighborhood, you have guards and workers that work inside these institutions that come in there.”
Lawson says he believes those prisoners who have been convicted of non-violent crimes and are within a year of being released to be let out early to help control the number of people inside the state’s prison system.
Supporters of prison transfers say it is cheaper to house inmates on the mainland and helps reduce overcrowding in Hawaii Facilities.
