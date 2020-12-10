Police move in on homeless encampment along UH property near Sunset Beach

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Citizen complaints led to a police raid on Oahu’s North Shore on Thursday morning.
Hawaii News Now cameras were there as police moved in, taking into custody several individuals accused of squatting on the property, which sits near Sunset Beach and is owned by the University of Hawaii.
The area has been an issue for neighbors who have complained about illegal activity, including drugs and prostitution.
School officials had put up ‘no trespassing’ signs last year, which did little to stop people from setting up a camp.
The North Shore Community Land Trust is taking over the section of the property on the makai side of Kamehameha Highway.
This section on the mauka side of the road will be used for agriculture.
