Maui rancher says someone is brutally killing her cattle

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police are investigating a series of suspicious cattle deaths.
Paige De Ponte says she found her pregnant cow dead with an arrow in its neck over the weekend in Kanaio.
She says four of her cattle have been shot and killed in less than three months; a bull in September, a heifer on Thanksgiving, another heifer last week, and the latest heifer on Saturday.
“This last one on Saturday was really heart wrenching because she was with a bull. We call him ‘MJ’ and she was one of his cows and he was crying for her to get up and when he couldn’t get her to get up, he went over and was pawing at the ground and nudging her to get up and he just laid down with her and was howling. It was awful to watch,” De Ponte said.
De Ponte and her children own Triple L Ranch.
It was left for them by her late husband Louis Bully De Ponte, a champion bull rider, who passed away in 2011 at the age of 64.
In memory of him, they started Bully’s Burgers.
De Ponte says it’s been a rough year for their family business. Between the drought and the pandemic, she says the killings of their cattle are a huge blow.
“It’s been a significant hit and to have someone just go out and shoot our cattle for whatever reason and leave them for dead is just beyond my comprehension. We really want them to stop. This has to stop,” she said.
De Ponte says their business has been through a lot.
She said Bully’s Burgers was shut down in 2016 due to false allegations that they were operating an illegal business on private property.
In May, the county settled the case, dismissed all claims, and Bully’s Burgers finally reopened in October.
“We ended up on top,” De Ponte said. “We straightened it all out. It took quite a long time to do that and clear all the allegations that were being said about us, our ranch, and our family.”
De Ponte is unsure if that settlement has anything to do with the mysterious killings of her cattle, she just wants it to stop.
“We have to stick together and not attack each other or each other’s things. There’s always a solution,” she said.
If anyone knows anything about these killings, call Maui Police at 242-6966.
