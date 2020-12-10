The man Hawaii called ‘Mr. Christmas’ to be honored Sunday at a drive-thru memorial

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Santa Claus wasn’t the only name synonymous with Christmas cheer on Oahu. Richard Tajiri had his own holiday title, too.
“A long time ago somebody said, ‘Godfather of Christmas Trees in Hawaii.’ Now it’s ‘Mr. Christmas,’” said his wife, Paula.
For more than four decades, Tajiri shipped in fir trees from Washington and Oregon and sold them at his pop-up tree lot. The long streak continued this year, even though it was the first year without Richard out front meeting and greeting customers.
Tajiri passed away in January, just days after he marked his 78th birthday.
He made a lot of friends by “talking story” while helping families select their perfect tree.
“You didn’t have to know him, like ‘know him,’ know him, for him to be a fun person to talk to,” his daughter Ami said.
The Tajiris say Richard was meticulous in his tree selection. The process started in the summer and continued with frequent visits to track the trees’ growth.
“Each time he went, he would get more and more picky about what trees he wanted to take,” Ami said. “Until the very last moment, we would end up with the best, I would say.”
This weekend, the Tajiri family will honor Richard’s memory at a drive-thru memorial at 1110 University Avenue. They are inviting their loyal customers to stop by.
“We decided to do it this Sunday at 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.,” Paula said.
Twelve trees will be decorated and lit, and social distancing will be observed.
“Even if you don’t know Richard, your kids might want to see Christmas tree lights. Please come,” Paula said.
Cards will be handed out so that well-wishers can jot down a favorite story about getting a Tajiri Christmas tree.
“I’d love to hear stories of customers who have been with my folks since before I was born,” Ami said.
Without Richard, Paula and Ami chose the trees and ran the sales this year, but they didn’t feel alone.
“He’s still here helping everybody,” Paula said.
As for continuing the tree tradition next year, the Tajiris plan to be back. That would make “Mr. Christmas” very happy.
