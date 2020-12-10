House arrest ordered for Honolulu man accused in violent sex assault

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu man accused of a violent sexual assault in his Capitol Place apartment has been ordered under house arrest.
Michael Hirokawa, 31, pleaded not guilty on Thursday to attempted murder, kidnapping and sexual assault in a case that has shocked his Downtown Honolulu neighborhood.
The state Attorney General’s office sought to revoke his bail, which was set at $500,000. They argued that he was a danger to the community and a flight risk.
“In all my years of prosecuting, I have never filed a request for no bail. The facts in this case ... warrants it,” said Deputy Attorney General Michelle Puu.
Hirokawa is accused of a violent sexual assault that left a woman critically injured. Court documents filed by the AG’s office alleged that a security guard found the victim in an elevator, naked and bleeding heavily from her groin area.
A trail of blood led back to Hirokawa’s apartment, the documents said. But Hirokawa’s attorney says his client has no criminal record and wants to clear his name.
“Mr Hirokawa is not a danger the community, he’s not a danger to witnesses and he is not a danger to the complaining witness, who does not reside here,” said his attorney, Alen Kaneshiro.
Kaneshiro said in court papers that Hirokawa no longer lives at the Capitol Place apartment and now lives with his mother.
Circuit Judge Paul Wong ordered Hirokawa to remain at his mother’s house at all times except to attend court hearings. He also must be monitored by GPS.
“Mr. Hirokawa is charged in this case with five offenses, one charge of attempted murder in the second degree, one charge of kidnapping and three charges of sexual assault in the first degree. All five of these offense are serious crimes for bail analysis,” said Wong.
