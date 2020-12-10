Hawaii reports 2 additional COVID-19 fatalities, 123 new infections

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported two additional COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the statewide death toll from the virus to 268.
Both of the new deaths were reported on Oahu.
Meanwhile, there were 123 new COVID-19 infections.
Of the new cases:
- 79 are on Oahu
- 11 on Maui
- 24 on the Big Island
- Two on Kauai
- Seven were residents diagnosed out-of-state
The new cases push the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 18,864.
In the last 14 days, Hawaii has seen 1,179 new cases.
Here’s an island-by-island breakdown of cases:
Oahu
- 16,003 total cases
- 905 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,191 required hospitalization
- 205 deaths
Hawaii County
- 1,688 total cases
- 119 cases in the last 14 days
- 80 required hospitalization
- 43 deaths
Maui
- 644 total cases
- 128 cases in the last 14 days
- 67 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
Lanai
- 106 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Molokai
- 22 total cases
- 5 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Kauai
- 123 total cases
- 18 cases in the last 14 days
- 7 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
Out-of-state
- 278 total cases
- 3 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
