Hawaii reports 2 additional COVID-19 fatalities, 123 new infections

Lab testing / file image (Source: University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff | December 10, 2020 at 11:57 AM HST - Updated December 10 at 11:59 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported two additional COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, pushing the statewide death toll from the virus to 268.

Both of the new deaths were reported on Oahu.

Meanwhile, there were 123 new COVID-19 infections.

Of the new cases:

  • 79 are on Oahu
  • 11 on Maui
  • 24 on the Big Island
  • Two on Kauai
  • Seven were residents diagnosed out-of-state

The new cases push the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 18,864.

In the last 14 days, Hawaii has seen 1,179 new cases.

Here’s an island-by-island breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 16,003 total cases
  • 905 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1,191 required hospitalization
  • 205 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 1,688 total cases
  • 119 cases in the last 14 days
  • 80 required hospitalization
  • 43 deaths

Maui

  • 644 total cases
  • 128 cases in the last 14 days
  • 67 required hospitalization
  • 17 deaths

Lanai

  • 106 total cases
  • 0 cases in the last 14 days
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 22 total cases
  • 5 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 123 total cases
  • 18 cases in the last 14 days
  • 7 required hospitalization
  • 1 deaths

Out-of-state

  • 278 total cases
  • 3 required hospitalization
  • 2 deaths

