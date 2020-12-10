Forecast: Trade winds due back on Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will remain light through Thursday while clouds and showers favor afternoon and evening hours over interior areas. Trade winds will gradually return Friday and remain into Sunday with clouds and passing showers favoring windward and mauka areas. Winds will become light again early next week with the possibility of increasing showers. Shower coverage may increase Sunday and into next week as enhanced moisture tries to work up the island chain from the southeast bringing mainly an increase in windward showers.