Forecast: Trade winds due back on Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will remain light through Thursday while clouds and showers favor afternoon and evening hours over interior areas.
Trade winds will gradually return Friday and remain into Sunday with clouds and passing showers favoring windward and mauka areas.
Winds will become light again early next week with the possibility of increasing showers.
Shower coverage may increase Sunday and into next week as enhanced moisture tries to work up the island chain from the southeast bringing mainly an increase in windward showers.
A couple of north-northwest and northwest swells expected this weekend could bring surf near advisory levels for north and west shores on Sunday. These swells will trend down Monday and Tuesday, with a long-period northwest swell building on Wednesday.
A long-period southwest swell will provide small surf to south-facing shores the next day or two.
