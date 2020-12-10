Episodes 38, 39 and 40: Powerhouse Women in Hawaii Business

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’ve ever needed that extra push or piece of encouragement to do something you’ve always dreamed of, look no further than the three female business owners featured this week on ‘Muthaship.’
Their stories of starting from scratch, overcoming fear and ‘just doing it’ will show you that it is possible to achieve your dream.
Episode 38: The Pandemic Business Pivot
Tanna Dang shares the story of how she and her husband adjusted to the challenges of the pandemic and reinvented their formula for online shopping. The result? This year, sales at their online store outpaced revenues that were generated at their brick-and-mortar Eden In Love location last year.
Episode 39: A Recipe For Success
Jennifer Hino & Clarisse Lavatai share their recipe for success with Girls Who Bake. Two women from Hawaii took a leap of faith and quit their jobs to start up their own bakery. They combined their diverse backgrounds in business, math, science and to get their business off the ground!
Episode 40: Starting Small, Winning Big
Mandy Yamamoto gave up her financial advising career to become a successful full-time business owner. She offers the first steps to take to own your own business, and she and the girls discuss the importance of teaching your children the value of managing your finances.
