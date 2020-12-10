In bid to prevent mass outbreak, state locks down Halawa prison after positive cases

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Public Safety said Thursday that it was implementing ‘facility-wide isolation and quarantine protocols’ after three inmates and ten staff members at the Halawa Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19.
The lockdown, a department spokesperson says, includes the immediate suspension of all inmate movement within the facility and transfers to and from the facility. The quarantine will last for at least 14 days.
After the positive results were returned, the infected inmates were places into medical isolation, and the facility’s corrections employees are being tested.
“I am thankful for the quick work of facility administrators and staff who took immediate action. We wait for testing results and will proceed from there,” said HCF warden Scott Harrington.
There are 936 inmates at the Halawa Correctional Facility.
Widespread outbreaks have already been reported at the Oahu Community Correctional Center and the Waiawa Community Correctional Center. And more than 600 inmates from Hawaii have also tested positive at a mainland facility.
