Top Public Safety administrators working remotely after confirmed COVID case

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Administrators of the Department of Public Safety are teleworking after a confirmed case of COVID-19.
A total of 46 people, including the Director of Public Safety, the Deputy Directors for Law Enforcement, Corrections and Administration, are now working from home after potential exposure to the new Sheriff, William “Billy” Oku, who started last week.
Oku met face-to-face with various units from Dec. 1 through Dec. 8.
Sources tell Hawaii News Now that Oku received a positive test result Tuesday night.
State Senator Karl Rhoads criticized in-person meetings this far into the pandemic, “Was it really necessary to meet everybody in-person?’” Rhoads said.
“It’s very difficult to operate an agency when all your leadership is in quarantine,” Rhoads added.
Dozens of employees lined up outside the administration building on Ala Moana Boulevard Wednesday to get tested.
All the offices where the sheriff visited either have been or will be sanitized.
So far no one else in the PSD administration has tested positive and the department said, in a statement, the quarantine of nearly 50 employees is a precaution.
“For most of us, the contact with this employee was minimal, which means we are at a very low risk for catching the virus, but out of an abundance of caution I have ordered identified staff to enact full safety measures,” Max Otani, PSD director, said.
Staff members were also told to closely monitor their health for symptoms and report it if they become ill.
