This year, there won’t be any special evening tours at Iolani Palace

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - An annual winter tradition at Iolani Palace is on hold this year.
The 2020 Queen Kapiolani Evening Tours have been canceled in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Every year the special nighttime tours are held after Christmas and before New Year’s Eve in honor of Queen Kapiolani’s birthday, which is Dec. 31.
“We’ve made the difficult decision to put a hold on this treasured celebration to adhere to state guidelines and protect our community,” said Paula Akana, executive director of The Friends of Iolani Palace. “We look forward to sharing this experience with guests once it is safe to do so.”I
Palace officials are hopeful the evening tours will be able to resume in 2021.
In the meantime, they are welcoming guests to the palace for self-guided audio tours, available on Fridays and Saturdays, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
During their closure at the height of the pandemic, the palace lost thousands of dollars due to a stop in ticket sales. They’re doing their best to keep the historic landmark afloat as they navigate financial troubles.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.