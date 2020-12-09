‘A real game changer’: Hawaii doctor shares his experience in COVID-19 vaccine trial

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dr. David Kurahara, a Hawaii Pacific Health pediatric rheumatologist and University of Hawaii medical school professor, participated in Pfizer’s double-blind placebo trial back in September and made sure to do his research.
He said he’s confident the process of testing the vaccine’s safety was thorough.
“Can you name me 44,000 people that you know?” Kurahara said. “We don’t know 44,000 people. That is a lot of people. That’s so many people and we didn’t have a problem.
“In fact, this trial was never stopped. It went through no problems at all and it made sense, the science made sense that it was gonna be a safe vaccine, too.”
Half of the trial’s 44,000 participants received the vaccine, while others received a placebo.
After feeling some mild pain following the first shot, Kurahara was confident he was in the vaccinated group.
“I think it was about a 3 out of 10, a little bit more than a flu shot, not too bad,” Kurahara said.
“If you get arm pain for a significant amount of time, you probably got the vaccine and I got arm pain for a significant amount of time.”
Three weeks later, he took the second shot and experienced similar symptoms with no severe reaction, which is in line with findings from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s recent review of the vaccine.
“What it looks like is this can prevent you from getting severe pneumonia from it,” Kurahara said.
“If it prevents you from getting severe pneumonia, you are going to get a mild cold if you get it. You can still get the virus even though you had the vaccine, but you won’t have to go to the hospital.
“You won’t have to go to the ICU. It may save your life in that way.”
A University of Hawaii survey from earlier this week found just 44% of residents plan to be vaccinated.
But Kurahara said those who are wary should reconsider.
“It’s exciting to see they think they are getting 95% efficacy,” Kurahara said.
“I’ve got a 100% confidence in it. This is a real game changer and I think it’s really gonna help us get to a point where we can get the herd immunity and life can become a lot more normal.”
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.