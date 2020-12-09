Public workers unions calls Ige’s furlough plan ‘devastating’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Public worker unions called the governor’s furlough plan “devastating,” and said the pay cuts would have long-lasting consequences in the islands.
In a joint statement Wednesday, the Hawaii Government Employees Association, Hawaii State Teachers Association, and University of Hawaii Professional Assembly said the furloughs of two days a month, starting in January, were short-sighted and “baffling” given the unknowns ahead.
Congress has signaled some movement on a second COVID-19 relief package, though it’s unclear when one might be passed ― and whether it will include monies that could be used to shore up the budget.
The governor announced the furlough plan in a news conference Wednesday, saying most state workers would take what amounts to a 9% pay cut in the new year.
He said the furloughs were a “last resort.”
But the unions said other options are still available. And they said pay cuts for public workers will have broader consequences, including to services and to tax revenues.
“This is a dangerous and badly timed policy decision that key lawmakers have publicly stated is not necessary at this time,” the unions said, in their joint statement.
