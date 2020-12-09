Pentagon to roll out initial doses of vaccine to 16 locations, including Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Pentagon on Wednesday announced that its COVID-19 vaccination plan for Department of Defense personnel will start with a rollout of 44,000 doses to 16 locations, including Tripler Army Medical Center on Oahu.
The initial doses will be of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
The first rollout could happen as early as next week, pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
In addition to Oahu, other locations include 13 DOD locations on the mainland and three in Korea, Japan and Germany.
Officials said they chose these locations for their cold storage capabilities as well as the number of people who are eligible to receive the vaccine.
The first military personnel to get vaccinated will be healthcare providers, emergency services and public safety workers — in line with Centers for Disease Control recommendations.
