Maui mayor requests approval to close bars for 2 weeks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - More temporary COVID closures are likely coming to Maui County.
Mayor Victorino announced Wednesday that he’s awaiting approval from Gov. Ige to shutdown all bars starting this Saturday.
The county says bars that don’t have a certified kitchen will need to close for two weeks. Eateries can still serve alcohol at dining tables, but not at the bar counter.
“The Maui District Health Office reported that numerous positive cases are tied to close interactions among patrons in bar settings, and we need to take action to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Mayor Michael Victorino said.
“This is an initial step. We will continue to closely monitor daily case counts, identify sources of spread and take further action as necessary to protect the health and safety of our residents,” he added.
No word yet on when Gov. Ige will approve the request.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.