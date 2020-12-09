Japanese budget airline to launch service between Tokyo, Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Japan Airlines has a new option for serving Hawaii: discount flights.
JAL’s new discount carrier, ZIPAIR, will launch service on Dec. 16 between Tokyo — Narita International Airport — and Honolulu.
It plans to operate 16 roundtrip flights through the end of January 2021.
Fares start at $180 for one-way flights.
ZIPAIR, which is staffed by JAL employees, began passenger service in October with Tokyo to Seoul and Bangkok.
It comes more than a month after Hawaii expanded its pre-travel testing program to Japan, allowing travelers to forgo a two-week quarantine if they provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken with a trusted testing provider no more than 72 hours before departure.
Travel restrictions, however, remain in place in Japan for certain visitors, including U.S. citizens.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.