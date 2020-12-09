Hawaii reports 4 additional COVID-19 fatalities, 80 new infections

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported four additional COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the statewide death toll from the virus to 266.
All four of the new deaths were on Oahu.
Meanwhile, there were 80 new COVID-19 infections.
Of the new cases:
- 45 are on Oahu
- 15 on Maui
- 12 on the Big Island
- one on Kauai
- Seven were residents diagnosed out-of-state
The new cases push the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 18,741.
In the last 14 days, Hawaii has seen 1,179 new cases.
Here’s an island-by-island breakdown of cases:
Oahu
- 15,924 total cases
- 918 cases in the last 14 days
- 1,183 required hospitalization
- 203 deaths
Hawaii County
- 1,664 total cases
- 106 cases in the last 14 days
- 80 required hospitalization
- 43 deaths
Maui
- 633 total cases
- 133 cases in the last 14 days
- 68 required hospitalization
- 17 deaths
Lanai
- 106 total cases
- 0 cases in the last 14 days
- 5 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Molokai
- 22 total cases
- 5 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 required hospitalization
- 0 deaths
Kauai
- 121 total cases
- 19 cases in the last 14 days
- 7 required hospitalization
- 1 deaths
Out-of-state
- 271 total cases
- 2 required hospitalization
- 2 deaths
This story will be updated.
