Hawaii reports 4 additional COVID-19 fatalities, 80 new infections

Hawaii reports 4 additional COVID-19 fatalities, 80 new infections
Lab testing / file image (Source: University of Hawaii)
By HNN Staff | December 9, 2020 at 12:04 PM HST - Updated December 9 at 12:04 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported four additional COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, pushing the statewide death toll from the virus to 266.

All four of the new deaths were on Oahu.

Meanwhile, there were 80 new COVID-19 infections.

Of the new cases:

  • 45 are on Oahu
  • 15 on Maui
  • 12 on the Big Island
  • one on Kauai
  • Seven were residents diagnosed out-of-state

The new cases push the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 18,741.

In the last 14 days, Hawaii has seen 1,179 new cases.

Here’s an island-by-island breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 15,924 total cases
  • 918 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1,183 required hospitalization
  • 203 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 1,664 total cases
  • 106 cases in the last 14 days
  • 80 required hospitalization
  • 43 deaths

Maui

  • 633 total cases
  • 133 cases in the last 14 days
  • 68 required hospitalization
  • 17 deaths

Lanai

  • 106 total cases
  • 0 cases in the last 14 days
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 22 total cases
  • 5 cases in the last 14 days
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 121 total cases
  • 19 cases in the last 14 days
  • 7 required hospitalization
  • 1 deaths

Out-of-state

  • 271 total cases
  • 2 required hospitalization
  • 2 deaths

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.