From generators to bounce houses, XTreme Fun Rentals auctioning off items
Items up for auction from Xtreme Fun Rentals. (Source: Oahu Auctions)
By HNN Staff | December 8, 2020 at 8:35 PM HST - Updated December 8 at 8:38 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Items from XTreme Fun Rentals Inc. are going up for auction.

The family fun event company is closing after 23 years due to the economic constraints brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“With no events or income since March we were not able to stay in business. We tried to hang on but it’s been nine months since the start of the lock downs and life as we knew it,” the company said in a post on Facebook.

Items on the auction block include more than 35 bounce houses, trailers, generators, and multiple trackless trains — the same ones that were used at Honolulu City Lights.  

Their miniature carnival rides like a Merry-Go-Round and Pirate’s swing ride are also up for sale.

The online auction runs through 6 p.m. this Friday. To view the items up for auction, click here.

