Forecast: Light winds will hold through Thursday

Surf is expected to drop below advisory levels today, dropping through Thursday. Moderate northwest swells with some small north swells are expected to arrive from Friday and persist through Saturday. Larger northwest swells arriving late Saturday will cause surf to increase along most smaller island north- and west-facing shores from Saturday night through Sunday.As the trades increase this weekend, there will be a corresponding increase in surf along east-facing shores. A small, long period southwest swell is arriving and will produce an out-of-season bump in surf heights. This southwest swell will peak Wednesday and then gradually fate through the end of the week.