Forecast: After light winds, trade winds return this weekend

Hawaiian Islands (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will make a comeback. Easterly trade winds in place over the Big Island and Maui County will slowly spread over the rest of the island chain overnight, with only light shower activity expected over windward slopes. Trade winds will gradually strengthen on Friday and will become breezy on Saturday with clouds and passing showers favoring windward and mauka areas. Winds will weaken again Sunday and early next week with the possibility of increasing showers. And look up in the sky this month for Jupiter and Saturn - viewing from Earth they will be the closest in nearly 800 years. Every 20 years, they cross paths in our skies and called the Christmas Star but it won’t be this close - the closest since 1623.